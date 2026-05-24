4,408 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated $MA Bought by Shelter Rock Management LLC

Shelter Rock Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,408 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000. Mastercard comprises 2.5% of Shelter Rock Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its stake in Mastercard by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 739 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 56,316 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,150,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mastercard Stock Down 0.3%

Mastercard stock opened at $498.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $501.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.52. The company has a market cap of $440.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $480.50 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore restated a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $631.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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