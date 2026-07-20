44,140 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,140 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $16,291,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Huntington Ingalls Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 821 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,532 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HII. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $405.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $374.00.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $269.33 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.91 and a 12 month high of $460.00. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $298.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $1,118,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,595.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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