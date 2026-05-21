4,427 Shares in Jabil, Inc. $JBL Acquired by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,427 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company's stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company's stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company's stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 752 shares of the technology company's stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $290.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 9,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.64, for a total value of $2,713,620.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 253,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,548,297.36. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $501,213.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of JBL stock opened at $344.53 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $303.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.52 and a 1 year high of $372.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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