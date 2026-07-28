447,176 Shares in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM Purchased by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 447,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,390,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of Verra Mobility at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 220.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,541 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 281,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock's fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.43. Verra Mobility Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 55.59% and a net margin of 13.38%.The business had revenue of $223.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Verra Mobility

Here are the key news stories impacting Verra Mobility this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including Bragar Eagel & Squire, Rosen, Kaplan Fox and others, reminded investors who purchased Verra shares between February 24 and May 26, 2026, of the August 4 deadline to apply as lead plaintiff. These notices are procedural and do not establish that Verra committed wrongdoing. Bragar Eagel & Squire shareholder notice

Several firms, including Bragar Eagel & Squire, Rosen, Kaplan Fox and others, reminded investors who purchased Verra shares between February 24 and May 26, 2026, of the August 4 deadline to apply as lead plaintiff. These notices are procedural and do not establish that Verra committed wrongdoing. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege that Verra Mobility made materially false or misleading statements concerning its relationship with a key customer, renewal prospects for a major commercial contract and projected financial performance. If proven, the claims could result in legal costs, damages and additional scrutiny. Robbins LLP class-action notice

The lawsuits allege that Verra Mobility made materially false or misleading statements concerning its relationship with a key customer, renewal prospects for a major commercial contract and projected financial performance. If proven, the claims could result in legal costs, damages and additional scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman said it broadened its investigation following an abrupt leadership transition, adding governance and management-continuity concerns to the broader investor case. Hagens Berman investor alert

Hagens Berman said it broadened its investigation following an abrupt leadership transition, adding governance and management-continuity concerns to the broader investor case. Negative Sentiment: The concentration of nearly a dozen similar law-firm announcements increases headline risk and may reinforce investor concerns after reported analyst downgrades and price-target cuts referenced in one alert. Verra Mobility shares have decreased substantially and remain well below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating continued negative momentum. Levi & Korsinsky shareholder alert

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Verra Mobility from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verra Mobility

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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