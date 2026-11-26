Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE - Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,129 shares of the company's stock after selling 447,564 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.57% of Spyre Therapeutics worth $48,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 3,241.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 20,420.0% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 116.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $1,380,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,459,055.40. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 18,232 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,029.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,126,734.70. The trade was a 18.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 138,064 shares of company stock worth $12,349,518 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.69% of the company's stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7%

Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $102.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 3.24. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The stock's 50 day moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYRE

Spyre Therapeutics Profile

Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing antibody-based medicines for inflammatory bowel disease, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Its research focuses on therapies designed to target immune pathways involved in these conditions. The company's pipeline includes investigational antibodies targeting TL1A, IL-23 and integrin α4β7, as well as potential combinations of these approaches. Spyre has no approved products, and its candidates remain in development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Spyre Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spyre Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Spyre Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report