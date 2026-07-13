44,758 Shares in Edison International $EIX Bought by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000. Edison International accounts for 2.0% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 949.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263,056 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 237,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,346,201 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $260,859,000 after purchasing an additional 220,785 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,790,277 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $108,204,000 after purchasing an additional 94,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,496,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $329,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $75.20 on Monday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Edison International's payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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