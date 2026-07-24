44,963 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW Bought by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,963 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,448,000. Arrow Electronics accounts for about 2.5% of Towle & Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned about 0.09% of Arrow Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 45.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,748 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 199,971 shares of the technology company's stock worth $20,763,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arrow Electronics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,216. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $732,768.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,303,696.65. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $215.07 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $237.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business's revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arrow Electronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arrow Electronics wasn't on the list.

While Arrow Electronics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here