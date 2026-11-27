Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC - Free Report) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises about 2.4% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Centene worth $46,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $2,660,422,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Centene by 423.0% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,301,215 shares of the company's stock worth $853,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $285,713,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth about $257,279,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth about $244,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Centene and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $79.00 price target on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNC

Centene Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $64.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.07. Centene Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.48. Centene had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $50.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation is a U.S. health insurer specializing in government-sponsored health care programs. It provides managed-care plans and related services to people enrolled in Medicaid, Medicare and health insurance marketplaces, working with state governments and other public-sector partners. Its offerings include Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug coverage, and individual health plans sold under the Ambetter Health brand. Centene also provides services such as pharmacy benefits and care coordination through its health services businesses.

Further Reading

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