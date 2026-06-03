45,100 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Acquired by Rational Advisors Inc.

Rational Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,100 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 513 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 632.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2,703.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the bank's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CFG alerts: Sign Up

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.56. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $68.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Citizens Financial Group's payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Citizens Financial Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $769,494.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 165,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,632,956.84. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $376,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,640.40. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Citizens Financial Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citizens Financial Group wasn't on the list.

While Citizens Financial Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here