45,168 Shares in CocaCola Company (The) $KO Bought by Churchill Financial Advisors LLC

Churchill Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. CocaCola comprises approximately 1.0% of Churchill Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 457,958 shares of the company's stock worth $32,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in CocaCola by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 146,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 28,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Get CocaCola alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 786,726 shares of company stock worth $62,547,977 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $81.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $350.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.70.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here