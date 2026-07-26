4,517 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Purchased by Themes Management Co LLC

Themes Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,517 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Diest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 59.5% in the first quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in Oracle by 11.9% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 75,741 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Mustico Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mustico Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 7.8% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 252,466 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $37,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.31 and a 200-day moving average of $166.88. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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