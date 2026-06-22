4,522 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Acquired by Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC

Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,522 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $325.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $871.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $272.11 and a 1-year high of $338.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,870,263. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,156 shares of company stock valued at $8,619,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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