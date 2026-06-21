3 Small-Cap Stocks Getting a Russell 2000 Rebalance Boost

With the SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX IPO having launched and oil prices coming down, investors may think it’s finally safe to step away for the summer. But there’s another event coming up that may put some small-cap stocks on a summer watch list.

That’s because on June 26, the Russell 2000 will do the first of its two annual rebalancings. That means some companies get added, and some get removed. More than $11 trillion in assets are benchmarked to Russell indexes. That means companies that are added can expect significant capital inflows from index funds and ETFs.

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The buying pressure doesn't happen all at once. Index funds and ETFs tracking the Russell 2000 typically rebalance at the close of trading on Friday, June 26, which can create elevated demand for newly added names in the days leading up to and including that date.

The companies will begin trading on the Russell indexes on Monday, June 29. This year, three intriguing names are poised to enter the index.

Sidus Space Gains Visibility Ahead of Russell 2000 Addition

For investors who haven’t gotten enough of space stocks, Sidus Space NASDAQ: SIDU is a name to consider. The company, which has a market cap of around $225 million, is an end-to-end space-as-a-service company.

Sidus Space Today SIDU Sidus Space $3.23 0.00 (0.00%) 52-Week Range $0.63 ▼ $6.79 Add to Watchlist

Sidus operates a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility on Florida's Space Coast, giving it direct access to nearby launch facilities.

In the company’s Q1 2026 earnings report, Sidus reported a year-over-year (YOY) revenue gain of 51% due to new customer contracts.

The company isn’t profitable, which isn’t new for companies at this stage of growth. However, Sidus narrowed its net loss by around 19% YOY in the first quarter. With no debt and expanding opportunities in commercial and defense applications, the company is eyeing a path to profitability.

CEO and founder Carol Craig described the expected inclusion as reflecting the company's progress in "executing our growth strategy, strengthening our balance sheet, advancing our space and defense technology portfolio, and expanding our market presence."

SIDU doesn’t have much analyst coverage, and institutional ownership is light. However, institutions bought around $12 million in the company’s stock in Q4 2025. Institutional buying is likely to increase after the company is included in the Russell 2000. Short interest in SIDU is around 11%; however, with just 0.2 days needed to cover positions, the stock isn’t a short squeeze candidate.

Everspin Technologies Offers Profitable Exposure to MRAM Growth

Everspin Technologies NASDAQ: MRAM is a small-cap play in the red-hot memory sector. The company is the world’s leading developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM) persistent memory solutions. MRAM is used in mission-critical applications such as data centers, aerospace, and automotive.

Everspin Tech Today MRAM Everspin Tech $27.11 0.00 (0.00%) 52-Week Range $5.76 ▼ $51.50 P/E Ratio 2,713.71 Price Target $18.50 Add to Watchlist

Everspin became a profitable company in the second half of 2025 and is forecasting continued revenue growth to complement a balance sheet that has about $40.5 million in cash with no debt.

In Q1 2026, the company posted revenue of $14.9 million, up 14% YOY, driven by a 28% surge in MRAM product sales to $14.1 million. Gross margin improved to 52.7%, and the company guided Q2 revenue of $15.5 million to $16.5 million, suggesting the growth trajectory is intact.

Everspin CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal said the inclusion reflects progress in MRAM adoption across key markets and aims to broaden Everspin’s visibility in the investment community. However, institutional ownership is already around 44%, which is comparable to Palantir Technologies NASDAQ: PLTR. Buying has outpaced selling by about 2.5:1 in the last 12 months.

Like SIDU, betting on a short squeeze isn’t the right play. MRAM carries about 11% short interest, but it requires only about 0.5 days to cover the positions.

RideNow Group Rides Strong Momentum Into Russell Inclusion

The last name on this list is RideNow Group NASDAQ: RDNW, which is a company in the retail space. The firm is the leading U.S. retailer of powersports vehicles, offering both new and pre-owned inventory to enthusiasts and recreational riders.

RideNow Group Today RDNW RideNow Group $7.53 0.00 (0.00%) 52-Week Range $1.92 ▼ $8.55 Price Target $7.50 Add to Watchlist

Despite a tight market, the company reported same-store growth in Q4 2025 even as full-year revenue and new unit sales declined. That momentum carried into Q1 2026, where powersports revenue rose 6.4% to $260.4 million, same-store sales jumped 13.1% on the strength of a 16.3% increase in unit sales, and the net loss narrowed 55.7% to $4.3 million.

RideNow's CEO described the Russell 2000 inclusion as “an important milestone” for the company, validating its hard work and reinforcing its strategy.

A healthy 66% of RDNW stock is owned by institutions, with a surge in institutional buying in Q4 2025. That’s a key reason that RDNW is up about 40% in 2026. However, that puts it above the consensus analyst price target of $7.50. Investors considering getting involved may want to wait for a pullback before taking a position.

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