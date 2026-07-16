4,527 Shares in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,527 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 80 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $470.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $556.75.

View Our Latest Report on Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $576.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $520.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $228.00 and a 12 month high of $625.98.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.82%.The business had revenue of $655.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. Carpenter Technology's payout ratio is 8.42%.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In related news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total value of $5,214,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 18,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,307.84. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total value of $317,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 750 shares in the company, valued at $317,895. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carpenter Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carpenter Technology wasn't on the list.

While Carpenter Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here