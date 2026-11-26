Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 45,435 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,682,636,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,881,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,701,390,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,291,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $805,023,000 after buying an additional 101,469 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,013,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $631,983,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $626,915,000 after buying an additional 279,638 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $902.00 to $911.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $870.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $965.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $761.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $909.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $981.87 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $841.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $754.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.35. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $591.52 and a 1 year high of $991.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $20.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $16.51 by $3.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.83 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 58.26 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 4,466 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.49, for a total value of $4,311,878.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,563,353.94. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 7,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $970.46, for a total value of $7,219,251.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,652,693.38. This trade represents a 81.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,039 shares of company stock worth $29,825,285. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Founded in 1988, the company is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York, and conducts research across areas including eye disease, inflammation and immune disorders, cancer, cardiovascular disease and rare conditions. Its medicines include EYLEA, used to treat certain retinal diseases, and Dupixent, developed in collaboration with Sanofi for several inflammatory conditions.

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