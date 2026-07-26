4,558,429 Shares in Lionsgate Studios Corp. $LION Purchased by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,558,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,715,000. Lionsgate Studios comprises about 1.5% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Lionsgate Studios as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 72.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,991,515 shares of the company's stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 837,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lionsgate Studios by 198.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,795 shares of the company's stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 275,839 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the 1st quarter worth $825,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000.

Lionsgate Studios Stock Down 0.5%

Lionsgate Studios stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lionsgate Studios from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Lionsgate Studios from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lionsgate Studios from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lionsgate Studios has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.57.

View Our Latest Report on LION

Lionsgate Studios Profile

Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.

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