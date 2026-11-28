Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN - Free Report) by 3,864.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,768,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,589,041 shares during the period. Geron accounts for about 2.0% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 7.26% of Geron worth $57,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GERN. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Geron during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Geron to $5.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Geron from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GERN

Geron Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ GERN opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.62. Geron Corporation has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The business's 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for blood disorders and cancers. Its lead product, Rytelo (imetelstat), is a telomerase inhibitor approved in the United States to treat certain adults with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) who have transfusion-dependent anemia. Geron continues to develop imetelstat for potential use in other hematologic conditions. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

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