45,800 Shares in Roblox Corporation $RBLX Acquired by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

Get Roblox alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 30.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in Roblox by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 131,274 shares of the company's stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 86,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,119 shares of the company's stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,238,160 shares of the company's stock worth $183,247,000 after acquiring an additional 469,379 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $749,470.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,294,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,213,709.97. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 16,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $763,556.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 380,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,240,722.24. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 161,983 shares of company stock worth $7,580,990 over the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Roblox to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox from an "equal weight" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

Roblox Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roblox, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roblox wasn't on the list.

While Roblox currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here