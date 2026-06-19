4,592 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Acquired by Cambient Family Office LLC

Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,592 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after acquiring an additional 230,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,213,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,952,933,000 after acquiring an additional 248,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,184,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,154,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,813,193 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,743,432,000 after purchasing an additional 137,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $269.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,982.66. This represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are reacting to Texas Instruments’ strong first-quarter results and upbeat second-quarter guidance, which reinforced the view that demand is improving across industrial and data-center markets. The company beat EPS expectations and guided for continued growth, helping support the stock. Can onsemi's Treo Platform Unlock New Automotive Opportunities?

Investors are reacting to Texas Instruments’ strong first-quarter results and upbeat second-quarter guidance, which reinforced the view that demand is improving across industrial and data-center markets. The company beat EPS expectations and guided for continued growth, helping support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators highlighted TXN as a beneficiary of rising power-semiconductor demand for AI infrastructure, which is boosting sentiment around the stock’s long-term growth potential. Texas Instruments Rises as AI Power-Semiconductor Optimism Builds on Strong Guidance

Analysts and market commentators highlighted TXN as a beneficiary of rising power-semiconductor demand for AI infrastructure, which is boosting sentiment around the stock’s long-term growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also emphasized Texas Instruments’ 300-millimeter wafer manufacturing expansion, which could improve factory efficiency and margins as the semiconductor cycle recovers. TXN's Manufacturing Expansion Continues: Can It Strengthen Margins?

Recent coverage also emphasized Texas Instruments’ 300-millimeter wafer manufacturing expansion, which could improve factory efficiency and margins as the semiconductor cycle recovers. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage has remained constructive, with recent bullish analyst calls and price targets suggesting Wall Street sees further upside versus current levels. Why Citi keeps pounding the table on Texas Instruments stock

Brokerage coverage has remained constructive, with recent bullish analyst calls and price targets suggesting Wall Street sees further upside versus current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Some institutional holders trimmed positions in the latest quarter, while others added, indicating mixed but still substantial professional interest in TXN.

Some institutional holders trimmed positions in the latest quarter, while others added, indicating mixed but still substantial professional interest in TXN. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been heavy over the past six months, which can sometimes weigh on investor sentiment even when fundamentals are improving.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 6.9%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $322.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $331.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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