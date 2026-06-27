46,134 Shares in Ventas, Inc. $VTR Purchased by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,134 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,773,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ventas from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho set a $98.00 price objective on Ventas in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,309.62. This represents a 14.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 161.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.76 and a 12-month high of $91.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is currently 378.18%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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