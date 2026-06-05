464,000 Shares in Citigroup Inc. $C Acquired by Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 464,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,144,000. Citigroup makes up approximately 8.0% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup is reportedly part of a new tokenized deposit system being developed with JPMorgan and other major banks, a move that could help Citi compete with stablecoins and crypto-native firms while opening a new digital-payments growth avenue.

Citigroup is reportedly part of a new tokenized deposit system being developed with JPMorgan and other major banks, a move that could help Citi compete with stablecoins and crypto-native firms while opening a new digital-payments growth avenue. Positive Sentiment: Citi said its AI document-processing system cut account-opening review time from 60 minutes to 15 minutes, signaling a meaningful productivity gain and a path to lower operating costs.

Citi said its AI document-processing system cut account-opening review time from 60 minutes to 15 minutes, signaling a meaningful productivity gain and a path to lower operating costs. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup was also mentioned as a possible bank for OpenAI’s upcoming IPO, which could bolster fee income and reinforce Citi’s role in high-profile capital markets deals.

Citigroup was also mentioned as a possible bank for OpenAI’s upcoming IPO, which could bolster fee income and reinforce Citi’s role in high-profile capital markets deals. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is further supported by Citi’s recent strong results, with quarterly EPS and revenue both beating estimates, and by analyst commentary pointing to a constructive technical setup for the stock.

Investor sentiment is further supported by Citi’s recent strong results, with quarterly EPS and revenue both beating estimates, and by analyst commentary pointing to a constructive technical setup for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Citi announced redemptions of $3.15 billion in 2027-due notes. This is a routine balance-sheet action and does not appear to be a major surprise, but it may reflect ongoing capital management discipline.

Citi announced redemptions of $3.15 billion in 2027-due notes. This is a routine balance-sheet action and does not appear to be a major surprise, but it may reflect ongoing capital management discipline. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines focused on Citi’s broader research coverage of other companies and portfolio moves by Citi entities, but these appear to be more about the bank’s market presence than a direct driver of Citigroup’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of C stock opened at $135.01 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $230.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average of $116.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Citigroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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