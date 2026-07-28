467,129 Shares in Grupo Aeromexico $AERO Bought by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 467,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,544,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.34% of Grupo Aeromexico at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AERO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeromexico in the first quarter valued at about $3,502,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeromexico during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Compass Rose Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Grupo Aeromexico by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Rose Asset Management LP now owns 545,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 179,731 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeromexico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeromexico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AERO shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Grupo Aeromexico from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeromexico from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeromexico from $28.00 to $26.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeromexico to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeromexico in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico Stock Up 1.5%

Grupo Aeromexico stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19. Grupo Aeromexico has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $23.05.

Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Grupo Aeromexico had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 3.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeromexico will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Grupo Aeromexico

In related news, insider Aaron James Murray sold 600,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,968,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,971,876.30. This trade represents a 23.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grupo Aeromexico Profile

Grupo Aeroméxico is the parent company of Aeroméxico, Mexico’s long-established flag carrier and commercial airline group. The company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services, with a network that connects domestic destinations across Mexico and international markets in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Grupo Aeroméxico’s operations include mainline services as well as regional flying through its regional affiliates, airport ground-handling and cargo divisions that support its commercial network.

The carrier deploys a mix of narrow-body and wide-body aircraft to serve short-, medium- and long-haul routes, using single-aisle jets for domestic and regional markets and wide-body equipment for transcontinental services.

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