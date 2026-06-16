4,686 Shares in McDonald's Corporation $MCD Purchased by Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC

Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,686 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth about $2,890,438,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in McDonald's by 171.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $913,157,000 after buying an additional 1,974,998 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in McDonald's by 36.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,336,155,000 after buying an additional 1,179,244 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McDonald's by 111.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,296 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $629,446,000 after buying an additional 1,090,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in McDonald's by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,983,997 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $10,997,789,000 after buying an additional 959,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of McDonald's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald's Price Performance

MCD opened at $286.35 on Tuesday. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $271.85 and a one year high of $341.75. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $288.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. McDonald's's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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