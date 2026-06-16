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4,686 Shares in McDonald's Corporation $MCD Purchased by Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
McDonald's logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC opened a new position in McDonald’s, buying 4,686 shares valued at about $1.43 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Institutional ownership in McDonald’s remains high, with hedge funds and other investors holding roughly 70.29% of the company’s shares. Several large firms also recently increased their stakes.
  • Analysts remain mixed but broadly positive: McDonald’s has a Moderate Buy consensus rating and an average price target of $336.26, even as some firms trimmed targets and one rating was downgraded to Hold.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,686 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth about $2,890,438,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in McDonald's by 171.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $913,157,000 after buying an additional 1,974,998 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in McDonald's by 36.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,336,155,000 after buying an additional 1,179,244 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McDonald's by 111.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,296 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $629,446,000 after buying an additional 1,090,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in McDonald's by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,983,997 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $10,997,789,000 after buying an additional 959,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of McDonald's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald's Price Performance

MCD opened at $286.35 on Tuesday. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $271.85 and a one year high of $341.75. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $288.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. McDonald's's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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