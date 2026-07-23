47,000 Shares in Capital Bancorp, Inc. $CBNK Bought by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Capital Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,466 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,574 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company's stock.

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Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.05). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.48%.The business had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Capital Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Capital Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBNK

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards.

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