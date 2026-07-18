472,814 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 472,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,314,000. Elanco Animal Health makes up about 1.4% of Dorsey Wright & Associates' investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.10% of Elanco Animal Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.55.

Read Our Latest Report on ELAN

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,938.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 160,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,524.20. This represents a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 4,971 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $99,867.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,454,897.39. This trade represents a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $27.72. The company's fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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