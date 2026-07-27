47,312 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG Acquired by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,758.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOG shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Griffin Securities set a $30.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.89.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other news, insider Paul J. Krause sold 1,564 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $40,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $780,312. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Root sold 1,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $37,979.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,400 shares in the company, valued at $718,536. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,672 shares of company stock valued at $116,266. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.26. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Harley-Davidson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

Harley-Davidson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Harley-Davidson this week:

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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