474,310 Shares in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Bought by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 474,310 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $31,482,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of DexCom as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,218 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $107,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,010,300.16. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $60,730.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,500,670.07. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,694 shares of company stock worth $3,029,267. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of DexCom to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.29.

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DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $75.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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