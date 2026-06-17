47,597 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,597 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $14,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Autodesk from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith purchased 3,435 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Janesh Moorjani purchased 2,500 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.67 per share, with a total value of $494,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,079,786.31. This represents a 5.16% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $201.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $234.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.47 and a 1 year high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The business's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Autodesk

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Positive Sentiment: EVP Janesh Moorjani bought 2,500 shares of Autodesk at an average price of $197.67, a signal of insider confidence in the company’s outlook. Article Title

EVP Janesh Moorjani bought 2,500 shares of Autodesk at an average price of $197.67, a signal of insider confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Autodesk entered into a new credit agreement to enhance liquidity, which may reassure investors about financial flexibility. Article Title

Autodesk entered into a new credit agreement to enhance liquidity, which may reassure investors about financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Several trading articles highlighted Autodesk as oversold and potentially near a bottom, suggesting some traders are betting on a rebound. Article Title

Several trading articles highlighted Autodesk as oversold and potentially near a bottom, suggesting some traders are betting on a rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with Autodesk carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus and a high average price target, though several firms recently trimmed targets. Article Title

Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with Autodesk carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus and a high average price target, though several firms recently trimmed targets. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put options activity and reports that the stock is near recent lows indicate some investors are still hedging for more downside. Article Title

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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