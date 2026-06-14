47,800 Shares in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Bought by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,478 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847,760 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CoreWeave by 22,624.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock worth $273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,077 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in CoreWeave by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CoreWeave by 55,329.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,889 shares during the last quarter.

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Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 986,540 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $106,349,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 282,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,428,031. This represents a 83.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,859,524 shares of company stock worth $3,139,147,006.

CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of CRWV opened at $100.55 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business's revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWV shares. Bank of America raised shares of CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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