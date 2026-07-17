481,008 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Purchased by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 481,008 shares of the information technology service provider's stock, valued at approximately $29,510,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned approximately 0.10% of Cognizant Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quartz Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,171 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $44.56 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.41%.The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions's payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSH

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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