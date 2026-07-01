4,833 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,833 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. The trade was a 65.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,344,858.88. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,834 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $520.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $465.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $455.33 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $450.31 and its 200 day moving average is $365.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.62 and a 12 month high of $500.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -269.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $656.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.98 million. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The company's revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.51%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

See Also

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