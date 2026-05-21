4,838 Shares in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Bought by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,838 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 40,774,210.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,453,062 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $10,445,139,000 after buying an additional 55,452,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,471 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $831,740,000 after buying an additional 69,101 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,116 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $289,771,000 after buying an additional 332,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,353,928 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $209,453,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 26.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 944,116 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $146,055,000 after buying an additional 194,795 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total transaction of $2,341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,665,208.34. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Five Below from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $240.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE stock opened at $219.87 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $251.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.31. Five Below had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Five Below

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlight strong consumer demand for Five Below’s trending and viral products, suggesting healthy traffic and continued merchandising momentum that could support another earnings beat.

Several recent articles highlight strong consumer demand for Five Below’s trending and viral products, suggesting healthy traffic and continued merchandising momentum that could support another earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage remains constructive on FIVE’s growth story, pointing to its value-focused model, rising traffic, and aggressive store expansion as drivers of above-average growth.

Analyst and media coverage remains constructive on FIVE’s growth story, pointing to its value-focused model, rising traffic, and aggressive store expansion as drivers of above-average growth. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan issued a positive forecast for Five Below’s stock, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s outlook.

JPMorgan issued a positive forecast for Five Below’s stock, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Five Below announced that first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings will be released on June 3, followed by a conference call, which gives investors a near-term catalyst but does not itself change fundamentals. Five Below, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Five Below announced that first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings will be released on June 3, followed by a conference call, which gives investors a near-term catalyst but does not itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: One article asks whether Five Below can deliver another quarterly beat, reflecting expectations rather than a confirmed new development; it may keep attention on the stock but is not direct evidence of a business change. Fidget spinner 2.0? Can squishy dumplings deliver Five Below another quarterly beat?

One article asks whether Five Below can deliver another quarterly beat, reflecting expectations rather than a confirmed new development; it may keep attention on the stock but is not direct evidence of a business change. Negative Sentiment: Broader retail commentary notes that dollar-store and value-retail stocks have had a strong run, but warns that higher gas prices could pressure the sector if consumers pull back on discretionary spending.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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