48,564 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,564 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 270,876 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 861,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $25,328,000 after acquiring an additional 145,806 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,661.40. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,598 shares of company stock valued at $693,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.71.

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Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock's 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.Kinder Morgan's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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