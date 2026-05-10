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497,266 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Purchased by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Warner Bros. Discovery logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, purchasing 497,266 shares valued at about $14.3 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Institutional ownership remains high, with hedge funds and other investors holding 59.95% of WBD shares; several large holders, including Vanguard and Jericho Capital, also increased their stakes.
  • Warner Bros. Discovery’s latest quarter showed weakness: it posted a $1.17 loss per share, missed earnings expectations, and reported revenue that was flat to slightly down year over year, while analysts currently rate the stock Hold on average.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 497,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,180,433 shares of the company's stock worth $8,161,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,278 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 108.9% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,095,390 shares of the company's stock worth $685,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291,865 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,496,725 shares of the company's stock worth $458,891,000 after purchasing an additional 876,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,820,858 shares of the company's stock worth $367,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,317 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 59.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,523,538 shares of the company's stock worth $296,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company's stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of WBD stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.57. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.The company's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler sold 600,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $16,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 672,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,847,624.98. The trade was a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 600,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $16,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 244,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,683,163.95. The trade was a 71.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 8,206,827 shares of company stock valued at $230,674,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, February 27th. Huber Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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