49,835 Shares in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. $NGVC Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,835 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.22% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth $64,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGVC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NGVC

Insider Activity at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

In other news, insider Charity Isely sold 3,000 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,640.88. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.30% of the company's stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc operates a chain of specialty grocery stores focused on natural and organic products. Founded in 1955 by Margaret and Philip Isely in Lakewood, Colorado, the company has built a reputation on strict product standards, including certified organic produce, non-GMO groceries and dietary supplements. Natural Grocers emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods and carries a broad assortment of private-label and national brands that meet its quality guidelines.

The company's core offerings include fresh fruits and vegetables, bulk foods, vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements, as well as natural body care and household items.

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