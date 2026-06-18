4D Advisors LLC Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

4D Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000. 4D Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Ultra Clean at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ultra Clean alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,724 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $126,415,000 after purchasing an additional 293,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 90.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,055 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 279,953 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,913,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,189,000 after acquiring an additional 231,901 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 360.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 271,843 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 212,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at about $4,347,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $692,846.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,075.12. This represents a 34.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 8,198 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total transaction of $755,691.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,851.36. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,589. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of UCTT opened at $111.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.07. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $84.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.83.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $525.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $107.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ultra Clean

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ultra Clean, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ultra Clean wasn't on the list.

While Ultra Clean currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here