500,000 Shares in Navan, Inc. $NAVN Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,540,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.20% of Navan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAVN. Lunate Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Navan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Navan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Navan from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Navan from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Navan from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Navan in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Navan presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Navan

Insider Transactions at Navan

In related news, CEO Ariel M. Cohen sold 151,007 shares of Navan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $1,301,680.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,003,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,653,773.16. This trade represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Mary Giviskos sold 31,150 shares of Navan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $296,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,428.80. This represents a 29.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 245,597 shares of company stock worth $2,208,060 in the last 90 days.

Navan News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Navan this week:

Navan Stock Performance

Shares of Navan stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37. Navan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navan, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Navan Company Profile

Navan NASDAQ: NAVN is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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