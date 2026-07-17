500,000 Shares in Stratasys, Ltd. $SSYS Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,905,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.58% of Stratasys at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 66.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the technology company's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $705.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.91. Stratasys, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 21.00%.The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Stratasys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys, Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Stratasys from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stratasys

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys, Inc is a global leader in additive manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and materials for rapid prototyping and production. Founded in 1989 by Scott and Lisa Crump, the company pioneered fused deposition modeling (FDM) and has since expanded its capabilities to include PolyJet, stereolithography and metal deposition systems. Stratasys serves a broad array of customers, from small design studios to major industrial manufacturers, enabling accelerated product development and on-demand part production.

The company's product line encompasses both desktop and industrial-grade 3D printers, dedicated support materials and proprietary software designed to streamline the digital manufacturing workflow.

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