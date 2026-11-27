Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,558 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,839,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,755,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201,852 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 795.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,323,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $480,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490,468 shares of the company's stock worth $12,190,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,874 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,148.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,160,917 shares of the company's stock worth $404,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,748 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $343,058,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $163.59 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $212.94. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $182.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 50.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 95.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $223.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,449,338.30. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan Taylor sold 28,155 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $4,451,305.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 438,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,335,703.60. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,359,845 shares of company stock valued at $217,210,563. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Investors following PLTR have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Co-founder and director Peter Thiel disclosed buying 850,100 shares for about $122 million. The purchase was made under a pre-existing trading plan, but it has drawn investor attention as a notable insider buy. Palantir Stocks Rise After Peter Thiel Discloses a Share Purchase

Co-founder and director Peter Thiel disclosed buying 850,100 shares for about $122 million. The purchase was made under a pre-existing trading plan, but it has drawn investor attention as a notable insider buy. Positive Sentiment: Exchange-traded funds recorded $45.5 million in net Palantir buying on Nov. 24, with more funds buying than selling shares. Palantir Sees Net ETF Buying

Exchange-traded funds recorded $45.5 million in net Palantir buying on Nov. 24, with more funds buying than selling shares. Negative Sentiment: Several senior insiders, including CEO Alexander Karp, reported share sales. Some were under pre-arranged plans or related to tax withholding, which may temper their significance, but the cluster of sales can still add to near-term caution. Palantir’s CEO Sold Shares as Co-Founder Bought

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops platforms for integrating, managing and analyzing data. Founded in 2003, the company serves government agencies and commercial organizations that use its software to support operational decision-making and other data-intensive work. Its products include Palantir Gotham, used primarily by government and defense organizations; Palantir Foundry, which helps businesses bring together and work with operational data; and Palantir Apollo, a platform for deploying and managing software across different environments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report