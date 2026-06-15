5,037 Shares in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Acquired by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,037 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,996,293 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,290,452,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,679,105,000 after buying an additional 336,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,523,720,000 after buying an additional 4,976,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $2,446,429,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE IBM opened at $271.77 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $255.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $250.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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