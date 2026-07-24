50,406 Shares in Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI Acquired by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI - Free Report) TSE: RCI.B during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Rogers Communication by 8,881.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,196,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $271,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rogers Communication by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,080,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $191,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rogers Communication by 67.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,866,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $167,765,000 after buying an additional 1,966,476 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communication in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,082,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Rogers Communication by 390.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,021,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $35,156,000 after buying an additional 813,286 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Rogers Communication News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rogers Communication this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communication from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Desjardins reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Rogers Communication in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rogers Communication

Rogers Communication Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $32.66 on Friday. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI - Get Free Report) TSE: RCI.B last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 27.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communication Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Rogers Communication's payout ratio is presently 15.30%.

Rogers Communication Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc is a Canadian integrated communications and media company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company provides a broad range of telecommunications services to residential and business customers across Canada, including wireless voice and data services, cable television, high-speed internet, and home phone services. In the enterprise market it offers managed IT, data center and cloud solutions, networking and connectivity services targeted to small businesses, large enterprises and public sector clients.

In addition to connectivity services, Rogers operates a significant media portfolio that includes national and regional television and radio assets, sports broadcasting properties and other content businesses.

Further Reading

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