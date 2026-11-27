Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,293 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 504,909 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $29,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 54.4% in the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,429 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 263,938 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 663,120 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $65,536,000 after acquiring an additional 43,364 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 87,575 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.60. The company has a market capitalization of $187.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $129.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary Moreland sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 100,791 shares in the company, valued at $11,691,756. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Abbott Laboratories

Investors following ABT have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott was ranked eighth on a list of the 10 best healthcare stocks for 2027, reflecting a favorable view of its diversified healthcare business and long-term growth prospects. The recognition may support investor sentiment, though it is not a change to the company’s outlook. Article: Abbott Laboratories Offers Diversified Healthcare Exposure and Long-Term Growth Potential

Abbott was ranked eighth on a list of the 10 best healthcare stocks for 2027, reflecting a favorable view of its diversified healthcare business and long-term growth prospects. The recognition may support investor sentiment, though it is not a change to the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A report on wearable healthcare devices names Abbott among companies in a market expected to grow, but it does not identify a specific new Abbott product or revenue opportunity. Article: Global Wearable Healthcare Devices Market Report 2026

A report on wearable healthcare devices names Abbott among companies in a market expected to grow, but it does not identify a specific new Abbott product or revenue opportunity. Negative Sentiment: One report says ETFs were net sellers of Abbott shares on Tuesday, suggesting some near-term institutional selling pressure. It does not provide enough detail to assess the scale or significance. Article: ETFs Are Net Sellers of Abbott Laboratories on Tuesday

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and sells medical devices, diagnostic tests, nutritional products and branded generic medicines. Founded in 1888 by physician Wallace C. Abbott, the company is headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, and serves customers in more than 160 countries. Its products include FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring systems; cardiovascular, electrophysiology and neuromodulation devices; and diagnostic systems used in laboratories and healthcare settings.

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