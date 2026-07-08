50,491 Shares in Celanese Corporation $CE Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,491 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $3,321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 12.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,196 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $10,907,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Celanese by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,214,487 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $51,104,000 after acquiring an additional 214,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Celanese by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,565,556 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $235,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,645 shares during the period. QSM Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Celanese by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd now owns 84,698 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,291 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 80,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Celanese from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Celanese from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CE

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63. Celanese Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Celanese has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Corporation will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. Celanese's dividend payout ratio is presently -1.20%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

Further Reading

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