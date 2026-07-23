50,543 Shares in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Bought by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,543 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $8,728,000. Avery Dennison makes up approximately 0.5% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned approximately 0.07% of Avery Dennison as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,832 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $157.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $199.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Avery Dennison from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $200.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avery Dennison

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

See Also

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