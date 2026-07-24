5,074 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Bought by Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC

Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,074 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,542,000. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 5.8% of Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NFSG Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 94.4% during the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of PH opened at $985.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $692.02 and a one year high of $1,034.96. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $919.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $935.64.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $1,147.00 to $1,269.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,027.38.

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Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

See Also

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