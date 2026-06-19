5,083 Shares in American Express Company $AXP Acquired by Cambient Family Office LLC

Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,083 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $338.86 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $318.70 and its 200-day moving average is $335.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $288.34 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $360.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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