5,083 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Purchased by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,083 shares of the game software company's stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Argus lowered Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $196.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $1,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,507,721.53. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.36, for a total transaction of $302,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,233,547.76. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,060,033. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.0%

EA opened at $206.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $202.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.54. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $146.97 and a one year high of $206.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Further Reading

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