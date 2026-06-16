51,267 Shares in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,267 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 66.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,021 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,196,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at $241,000.

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Entegris Trading Up 8.2%

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $162.89 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.60.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, insider Bertrand Loy sold 44,138 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total transaction of $6,373,968.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 227,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,857,174.07. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $512,472.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,394.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $15,215,629. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Zacks Research cut Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Entegris

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Further Reading

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