5,133 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Bought by Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC

Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $434.71 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.70 and a 52 week high of $479.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $421.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.10. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,496 shares of company stock worth $404,567. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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