Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ Elon’s message for America (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

ASML’s Chip Dominance Runs Into New Silicon Boundaries

Jeffrey Neal Johnson
Written by Jeffrey Neal Johnson | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
June 24, 2026

unlock icon  Upgrade Now

This premium article is available to MarketBeat All Access subscribers only. Log in to your account or sign up below.

Upgrade Now See Benefits

Already have an account? Log in here.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ASML Right Now?

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
ASML (ASML)
3.6167 of 5 stars		$1,757.84-1.2%0.61%62.82Moderate Buy$1,772.63
Intel (INTC)
3.4123 of 5 stars		$132.640.3%N/AN/AHold$87.98
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)
4.5982 of 5 stars		$435.40-6.9%0.69%36.37Buy$429.29
Nikon (NINOY)
0.9568 of 5 stars		$13.05-1.9%0.77%N/AHoldN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Featured Articles and Offers

Cheap Thrills: Why These 3 Entertainment Stocks Are Soaring
Cheap Thrills: Why These 3 Entertainment Stocks Are Soaring
By Dan Schmidt | June 17, 2026
tc pixel
Solar is dead. Here’s what replaces it.
Solar is dead. Here’s what replaces it.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Qualcomm Goes All-In: The $10B Bet to Crush NVIDIA
Qualcomm Goes All-In: The $10B Bet to Crush NVIDIA
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 18, 2026
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
By Thomas Hughes | June 21, 2026
Credo Technologies Accelerates AI—Its Stock Price Will Follow
Credo Technologies Accelerates AI—Its Stock Price Will Follow
By Thomas Hughes | June 19, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
By Chris Markoch | June 22, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks Are Drawing Capital as AI Infrastructure Hits a Wall
2 Quantum Stocks Are Drawing Capital as AI Infrastructure Hits a Wall
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 18, 2026
3 Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought Instead of SpaceX (And 2 You‘ll Regret Owning)
3 Stocks You'll Wish You Bought Instead of SpaceX (And 2 You'll Regret Owning)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
SpaceX Just Got a Superchip — Buy These 5 Stocks Before It Launches
SpaceX Just Got a Superchip — Buy These 5 Stocks Before It Launches
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines